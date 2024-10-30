Opera On Tap to Present PRIDE 365 at The Doux Supper Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Opera On Tap On Friday November 8th for an evening of songs & arias written by or about artists who identify as LGBTQ+ at The Doux Supper Club in the Chelsea for Pride 365!

A portion of our ticket sales will go to our community partner, The Center.

With Christopher Berg curating, you'll hear pieces by:

Stephen Sondheim, Francis Poulenc, Lee Hoiby, and more!

Featuring singers: AddieRose Brown, mezzo; Seth Gilman, baritone; David Gordon, tenor; Alley Long, soprano; Courtney San Martin, soprano; Candace Lynn Matthews, soprano; Mary Kathryn Monday, soprano; Ai Ra, tenor.

ABOUT OPERA ON TAP

Opera on Tap (OOT) was born in 2005 at Freddy's Bar and Backroom in Brooklyn and operates with the vision of making the drama, beauty and exhilaration of opera truly accessible to new communities everywhere. What began as a small monthly gathering of ambitious, classically trained singers looking for more performance opportunities, has grown into a producing and community-based organization that has gained a broad audience base and national recognition as an innovative force on the classical music scene. Through its Chapter program, which now has twenty-eight vibrant national (and international) chapters, OOT has created a large network of performers, creators, and supporters. A predominantly women-led organization, OOT's mission is to engage and enrich communities through culture and the arts, and to empower singers, instrumentalists, composers and other artists through opportunities for paid performance, commissions, leadership, and safe creative practices.

Comments