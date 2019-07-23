One Woman Show BEING HUMAN Presents At 53Above Broadway Starring Sammi Price

The original one woman show "BEING HUMAN" written and performed by Sammi Price is presenting for one night only at 53Above Broadway, Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Over 10 years of comedy, music, poetry, and stories unite for an evening of heart-warming performance. "Being Human" dances through topics of connection, human rights, and asks the question of what being human really means.

This is a taped performance, audience members will be asked to sign filming agreement prior to entry. 1 hour duration. Doors open at 6:45 pm. Address: 318 W. 53rd St. NY, NY, 10019.

Sammi Price is an actress, poet, and activist based in NYC. She believes in the power of connection in an often-tough world. An avid traveler, Sammi is an Australian born, small-town Wisconsin raised, turned New York City native who shares her creativity and comedy in an ongoing effort to bring awareness to Human Rights and collaborate with others who support the important mission. She has performed/worked in venues across the world, including Madison Square Gallery with her performance poetry, various theatres across NYC including Off-Broadway, United Kingdom performance tour as characters such as Mama Rose (Gypsy The Musical), and universities solo and collaborative (New York University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Metropolitan University). She is a proud graduate of The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Sammi is consistently hosting and performing in shows across New York City.





