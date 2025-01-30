ONALEA Comes To 54 Below In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Onalea in The End of the World Cabaret on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7pm. Doors 5:30.

What music would you hear if it were truly The End Of The World? Internationally acclaimed performer Onalea makes her 54 Below debut with The End of the World Cabaret—an evening that brings together the smoky allure of Berlin's Weimar cabarets, the romance of Parisian salons, and the intimacy of New York's legendary underground venues. In this evening of song, joined by her quartet of world-class musicians, Onalea takes audiences on a journey through love, loss, and life's grand finale reimagining jazz standards, theatre classics, and contemporary ballads, including “La Vie En Rose,” “Cabaret,” and “If The World Was Ending”.

The Quartet performs lush arrangements by the love of her life, Emmy Award-winning producer Dave Pierce, (Frank Sinatra 100, Michael Bublé, k.d. lang, Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams among other legendary performers). Onalea transports audiences into a unique, intimate experience that honors the art of cabaret in its truest form.

This is more than a performance—it's an invitation to reflect: What are you doing with your one and only life? With her signature intimate approach, Onalea weaves together music, romance, and nostalgia, ensuring each audience member leaves with a heart full and a new perspective. Step into a world of elegance, and raw emotion, where every note lingers long after the final curtain call.

Bring an item that fits into the palm of your hand for Onalea's End Of the World Mme capsule and dress in your best apocalyptic chic!

Onalea in The End of the World Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 26, 2025. Doors at 5:30, show at 7pm. Cover charges start at $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ONALEA:

Onalea is an internationally recognized artist known for her ability to craft musical experiences that transcend time and genre. She has dazzled audiences with symphony orchestra, chamber ensemble, jazz concerts and original theatrical song-cycles world wide. Known in New York City for her mesmerizing performances as Hecate in Sleep No More and her celebrated vintage cabarets at the McKittrick Hotel's Manderley Bar, Onalea delivers a spellbinding night of cinematic storytelling and song. Her performances are deeply emotional, engaging, and unlike anything else in today's live music scene. Onalea's voice has been compared to legendary figures such as Peggy Lee, Judy Garland, and Amy Winehouse and she is celebrated for her unique fusion of jazz, swing, and pop, making her a must-see for lovers of Kmeless music and authenKc arKstry.

Onalea's album The End Of The World has just been released and is available on Cassette, CD, and Vinyl, in addition to streaming on all major platforms.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging

and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportuniKes to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

