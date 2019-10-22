ON HOLLYWOOD AND WEIMAR Comes To Feinstein's/54 Below, November 13

What started as an idea of a tribute to the remarkable composers who found themselves in exile in California in the first half of the last century turned out to be a highly acclaimed and sold-out show in New York City. Following performances at the Triad Theater and Off-Broadway's York Theatre both artists now look forward to performing at the prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below.

Much of Hollywood's greatest film music was written by émigré and exiled composers who fled Nazi Europe for Southern California. Musical geniuses like Kurt Weill, Max Steiner, Erich Korngold, Dimitri Tiomkin, and Friedrich Hollaender, brought from their respective homelands the highest level of culture, which they poured into American movies. From dusty westerns and sweeping romances to the thrillers of Alfred Hitchcock. On Hollywood and Weimar celebrates the blending of the old world and the new to produce the uniquely hybrid sound of Hollywood, with songs of European composers from the Golden Age of Film.

Award-winning music journalist and acclaimed book author James Gavin wrote to Karyn Levitt after the show:

"Karyn: BRAVA! [...] I cannot congratulate or praise you enough for the beautiful work you did, for introducing me to a repertoire and stories that were mostly new to me, and for your terrific and expressive singing. [...] What a rich theme you chose, and you drew the ultimate depth out of it. [...] It was my honor to be there to experience a show that good. It taught me a lot and gave me so much pleasure."

Levitt not only curated all the songs but also wrote the narration. Jed Distler created the Max Steiner medley for the show.

Karyn Levitt was recently touring her Brecht-Eisler Cabaret program, incl. venues in New York City, Berlin and Princeton.

Karyn Levitt in On Hollywood and Weimar plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 13 at 9:30pm. There is a $25 - 35 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You