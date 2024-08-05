Norm Lewis to Return to 54 Below for New Holiday Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway legend Norm Lewis for a special new holiday show on December 18 - 24 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Aug 5 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Aug 9 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/NormLewis.

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

It’s the leading man’s favorite time of year and to commemorate this special tenth year, he’s calling the show Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas, with hand-picked material “specially” by Norm, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

You won’t want to miss this year’s special edition of music, mirth, and merriment, which will take you to the crossroads of Christmas and Broadway. It’s the ideal way to ring in the holiday, truly making it “the most wonderful time of the year.” Fan favorites Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on electric and upright bass will be there, too, making sure that the music is as hot as it can get.

TICKET INFORMATION

Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 18 - 24 at 7pm. For performances on December 19 – 24, cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) - $106 (includes $11 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

December 18 Opening Night Benefit Performance

All tickets for the Opening Night on Wednesday, December 18 include a tax-deductible $100 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open early at 5pm for complimentary prosecco to be followed by dinner and the performance. Guests will be able to purchase their meals from the special holiday dinner menu created for Norm’s show. Please note the performers will not join the pre-show activities. For the performance on December 18, cover charges are $185 ($85 ticket + $100 donation) – $195 ($95 ticket + $100 donation). Premiums are $250 ($150 ticket + $100 donation). $100 donation is tax deductible. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NormLewis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

