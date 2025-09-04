Norm Lewis to Return to 54 Below This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony nominee Norm Lewis will return to 54 Below this holiday season for Christmas Lives Here on December 18 – 24 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Sep 5 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thur, Sep 11 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

It’s official! Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is returning to 54 Below for an 11th season of his Christmas and Holiday residency, right back where it all began, here in Broadway’s Living Room. It can easily be stated that the Tony and Emmy-nominated Broadway, film, and television star is a holiday time attraction and must-see, adding him and 54 Below to your lists of Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, the windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, and any other beloved New York City tradition you cherish at Christmastime. And because it all started right here at 54 Below, Mr. Lewis is calling this year’s edition, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. On board, once again, are his director Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director Joseph Joubert, as well as the hottest holiday band, featuring Joubert on the keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion. There’s plenty of new material and annual favorites and, as usual, Norm always has some surprises and tricks up his sleeve. You won’t want to miss it and you’re going to want to secure your reservations early, as this engagement is always a sellout.

Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here (254 West 54th Street) on December 18 – 24 at 7pm. Cover charges are $106.50 (includes $11.50 in fees) - $117.5 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $182 (includes $17 in fees) - $187 (includes $17 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NormLewis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $2 facility fee.

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff