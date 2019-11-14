Norm Lewis to Join Performance of OFF THE TOP! WITH JASON KRAVITS at Birdland

OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, the solo, completely improvised musical, flies home to Birdland Theater on December 8th at 7pm.

The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits walks on stage with... nothing. No script, no songs, no story. Over the course of an exhilarating 75 minutes, he keeps you on the edge of your seat by using audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl (e.g. "The last text you received," "Words to live by," etc.) to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up by Jason on the spot! Backed by the most fearless band in the business, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and poured into a one-man martini glass, creating one intoxicating cocktail of fun!

At OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits, at BIRDLAND THEATER, Dec. 8th 7pm. with special guest stars Norm Lewis (Phantom, Sweeney Todd, Les Miz, Porgy and Bess) and accomplished jazz vocalist Michelle Walker. Previous guest stars have included James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Angel Desai, Mike McShane, Noah Weissberg, Michelle Shocked, Nicole Parker and more!)

Jason Kravits has been been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, The Deuce, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, Madam Secretary, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash with his work in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story.

OFF the TOP! has played stages large and small for the past four years. From it's humble beginnings at The Duplex Theater in New York, the show has played to sold-out crowds all around the world, including stops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Brasserie Zédel (London), Feinstein's at Vitello's (LA), Boom Chicago (Amsterdam) and AMP by Strathmore (Washington, DC). In 2017 OFF the TOP! took home the award for Best Musical Comedy at The Bistro Awards in NYC.

WHAT:

OFF the TOP!

WHEN:

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8th 7:00 pm (Doors at 5:30 pm)

WHERE:

Birdland Theater. 315 West 44th Street NY, NY 10036

HOW MUCH:

$20-$25, plus $10 min food/beverage

TICKETS:

https://birdlandjazz.com/e/off-the-top-with-jason-kravits-73854391473/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You