Niki Haris and Donna De Lory to Return to The Green Room 42 in June

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Niki Haris and Donna De Lory in an encore performance of “Niki + Donna: Songs and Stories” on Friday, June 7 at 7:00 PM. The duo is returning to the venue after two sold-out shows earlier this year. Ever since they met more than 30 years ago, the singers have shared a deep kinship, both musically and spiritually. Fans felt it, too, as they heard the pair's extraordinary harmonies wrap around each other to form one singular voice for nearly 20 years as they collaborated with Madonna on several tours and videos.

Niki and Donna's lives had other uncanny parallels too: both are the children of professional musicians and their daughters, now 20, were born one day apart. Now, they have reunited, as “Niki + Donna.” Their first single, a cover of Madonna's “Rain,” featured a remix version which sparkled with sensual vibrancy, while the acoustic rendition highlights their amazing vocal union, reminiscent of when they first performed the song with Madonna on 1993's “Girlie Show” tour. “There's something really special that happens when we sing together,” Donna says. “It's an energy. It's a sisterly love and support,” Donna says. “We have such history together.”

The newly formed duet project was well received by fans, both old and new, so the duo set out to create their first EP, “Two Friends,” which came to fruition thanks to the enormous support of their fans through a crowdfunding campaign. “I thought we'd just do one song but it turned into realizing how precious it was the way our voices blended together,” Niki says. “We knew we had a lot of colors that we were not paying attention to so we thought we'd put them on other songs as well.”

Niki and Donna have each had remarkable solo careers. Donna has recorded albums on MCA/Universal records, and her voice can be heard on everything from advertising jingles, HBO, TV and film soundtracks, to albums by Selena, Belinda Carlisle, Jewel, Bette Midler, and Leonard Cohen. She formed a partnership with cellist Cameron Stone for her first independent release, Bliss, as she moved into world music, had her music heard in yoga studios around the world.

Niki was signed with RCA, has released multiple studio and live albums, was cast as Billie Holiday for a feature film, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the inauguration of Barack Obama. Niki's versatile voice has long been highly sought after in the industry, allowing her to collaborate with such artists as Whitney Houston, Tom Jones, Ray Charles, Santana, and Enrique Iglesias, to name a few.

Now they've come back together in response to both their fans' requests and their own hearts. “We're gathering music. We're gathering our stories,” Niki says. “We're staying grateful that so many have come and asked us to be together. Our mission is to share the importance of honoring friendship and all that comes with sharing a life's journey. In this seemingly divisive world, we serve as an example of standing for love, forgiveness and gratitude AND we set the intention to spread this joy and positivity through every song we sing. We pray our story and our songs lift hearts wherever we go.”

Niki Haris and Donna De Lory will perform “Niki + Donna” on Friday, June 7 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$100. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

