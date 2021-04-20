Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Star in SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF SONG AND DANCE!

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar are back to bring "Superheroes in Love: An Evening of Song and Dance" to your streaming devices, making their "Broadway on Demand" debut! Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo return to their living room to share their talents and love to bring you another evening filled with song, dance, skits and surprises.

The evening will feature a range of classic to pop songs, beautiful dancing and videography blended with a few skits, unannounced guests and a few surprises, this concert is not to be missed. Come spend an inspiring hour with these Broadway superheroes to celebrate life and love! Tickets are available by going to www.BroadwayonDemand.com and finding our event on the live show schedule or by CLICKING HERE!

MORE ABOUT Nicolas Dromard AND DESIRÉE DAVAR

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desirée Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen regionally in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They created, wrote and choreographed their show "Superheroes in Love" for Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, California, performed with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises, and have been in National and International tours all over the world.