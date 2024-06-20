Nick Cartell Brings A THOUSAND SPOTLIGHTS to 54 Below in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Nick Cartell: A Thousand Spotlights on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 7:00pm, in celebration of the release of his upcoming album of the same name. The album A Thousand Spotlights is currently available on all digital platforms for pre-sale and will be officially released July 26, 2024. The album is produced and orchestrated by Brian Eads and Wayne Haun through Club 44 Records and distributed by The Orchard and Sony Music Entertainment.

Currently starring as Jean Valjean in the North American tour of Les Misérables, Nick Cartell has now played the iconic role over a thousand times. This triumphant return to 54 Below will be a collection of Cartell’s never-before-heard stories of his time on the road with Les Miz, Broadway runs of the 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar; Scandalous: The Musical and Paramour interwoven with songs from the album: Broadway, Disney, some jazz, and some that didn’t make the cut. An intimate evening filled with humor and heart bringing him back “home” to NYC.

The evening is arranged and music directed by Brian Eads (Les Misérables, the album A Thousand Spotlights), with special guests Phoenix Best (Teeth, Les Misérables, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) and Casey Likes (Back To The Future, Almost Famous).

Nick Cartell: A Thousand Spotlights plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





