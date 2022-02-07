Nick Adams, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Nasia Thomas Set For Broadway Sings Sondheim Tribute Concert

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for Broadway Sings Sondheim, a tribute concert to the late composer Stephen Sondheim. On February 16 at 7pm, a starry cast of singer-actors including Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), and Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change) will sing selections from Sondheim's great expanse of work. In addition to in-person tickets, the concert will also be live-streamed using state-of-the-art recording and video equipment.

Also featured in the lineup are Max Chernin (Sunday in the Park with George), Jillian Kates (Wicked), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Michael Wordly (The Color Purple).

The concert will give tribute to the songs from the beloved musicals composed by Sondheim, including "Into the Woods", "Sweeney Todd", "Company", and "Sunday in the Park With George".

Broadway Sings Sondheim is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently Lady Gaga's 2020 album Chromatica. More information about the upcoming Broadway Sings Adele, as well as the virtual platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For in-person or live-stream tickets to the show, visit the Broadway Sings website above or head to https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL. Tickets are $39-$79 and there is no food & beverage minimum. All ages are welcome and performers are subject to change.