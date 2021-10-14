Nicholas Kaminski Announces Feinstein's/54 Below Concert Featuring Andrea McArdle and Aaron Ramey

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Nicholas Kaminski on January 12, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Nicholas Kaminski is a rising musical theatre composer/lyricist whose songs are profoundly funny, witty, and poignant. With genres ranging from disco to rock to golden age musical theatre sendoffs, his music explores themes of love and connection in a modern world. It also asks questions like: "Will I ever be the person I've wanted to be?", "Am I ready to step into the unknown?", "Was taking my Equity card a good idea?", and "Is it just me, or is Santa Claus kinda hot?"

Joined by guest singers Andrea McArdle (Annie) and Aaron Ramey (Bridges of Madison County), Direction by Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Music Direction by [title of show]'s Larry Pressgrove, this will be an evening of supremely entertaining talent. Full cast to be announced later.

Nicholas Kaminski's original musical, Starborn: A Disco Odyssey, has been seen in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in March, 2020, as well as The Duplex in 2019 and Surflight Theatre in 2018.

Nicholas Kaminski plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 12, 2022. There is a $45-55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NICHOLAS KAMINSKI

Currently living in Manhattan, Nicholas Kaminski is a writer, actor, and musician originally from New Jersey. Nicholas holds his Bachelors of Arts in Music from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. He is a private songwriting student of Mark Hollmann (Urinetown).

Nicholas has performed alongside virtually every kind of performer, from musical theater artists like Roger Bart (The Producers) and Andrea McArdle (Annie), acclaimed directors like B.T. McNicholl (Spamalot) and Norb Joerder (Camelot), Broadway music directors like Patrick Vaccariello (Cabaret) and Larry Pressgrove ([title of show]), rock bands like Jack's Mannequin, and legendary composers like Eric Whitacre (Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings). Nicholas assisted composer/orchestrator Ned Ginsburg (Kiss Me Kate) on the world premiere of Ginsburg's musical, Boynton Beach Club. He also has performed as an accompanist in NYC cabarets, including Bitching and Belting and WADE: Reflections in the Water. Nicholas is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association and the Dramatists Guild.



Favorite credits: Music Direction: Cabaret (National Tour, AMD/Accordion/Synth), Bright Star (Surflight Theatre, MD/Piano/Accordion); Acting: Souvenir (Surflight Theatre, "Cosme McMoon"), House Hunters (HGTV, "Himself"), Paradise Lost: Shadows and Wings (Carnegie Hall, Ensemble).

Feinstein's/54 Belowa??is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created aa??Safety Plana??to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions.a??The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocolsa??can be found here.