New York Comedy Fest to Present QUEER QABARET

In one night of two shows, the legendary Duplex Cabaret Theatre will host an incredible showcase of LGBTQ+ performers, all accomplished musical comedians in New York City. With original music in a variety of styles, each comic will showcase their distinct voice, led by the "cabaret bitch" of The Duplex herself: Sally Ann Hall.

Sally Ann Hall has been featured in VICE, The Brighton Fringe Festival, headlined Caroline's on Broadway as a Breakout Artist, and was the first place winner of both The Laughing Devil and the She-Devil Comedy Festivals. She co-runs a beloved musical comedy show at the Knitting Factory Left Breast Comedy Hour! and performs cabaret weekly at The Duplex.

Featured performers:

Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central)

Tessa Skara (HBO)

Dylan Adler (Hulu)

Sami Schwaeber (The Lesbian Agenda)

Allison Reese (Second City)

Kim Dinaro (Betches)

Mark Benjamin (Gotham) Maggie Lalley (Edinburgh Fringe)

Event Details:

Wednesday November 10

The Duplex (upstairs)

61 Christopher St, New York NY 10014

7:00pm and 9:30pm EST showtimes

$10 in advance + 2 drink minimum

$15 at the door + 2 drink minimum

7pm show link:

https://nycomedyfestival.com/lineup/queer-qabaret-original-musical-comedy-by-lgbtq-performers-2/

9:30pm show link:

https://nycomedyfestival.com/lineup/queer-qabaret-original-musical-comedy-by-lgbtq-performers/