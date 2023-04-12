New Show Incubation Heats Up At PANGEA In April With Music, Comedy, And More!

Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, welcomes back the American singer-comedian David Mills who emerges from a fruitful London exile (where he became a prominent comic voice) with a new Pangea residency starting with shows on Sat April 22 and 29, both at 9:30pm.

Also in April, Pangea stokes the growing pandemonium surrounding Zachary Clause (who extends "The Abduction(s) of Sherry Duvall-Covington" on Fri Apr 14), and the sensational Amanda Reckonwith, who drags her ass back to Pangea for the continuation of her sold out run, now titled "Amanda Reckonwith's Got Gas!" on Sat April 15 at 7pm (again on Sat May 20 at 7pm + more dates through August).

Also in April Pangea adds more Front Lounge shows, reflecting a growing taste for shows with a casual, interactive vibe. "It's important for us to give our Downtown audiences additional low-cost options and the right setting," says Pangea entertainment director Stephen Shanaghan.

"Prices are skyrocketing in the City," he adds, "and so, as an incubator for innovative new work, we want to do everything we can to accommodate our artists and their fans." Pangea's Front Lounge, with its highly praised Baldwin piano, is often a bustling scene that nicely compliments the alt-cabaret elegance and intimacy of the 60-seat jewel box Cabaret Room.

Piano man Fred Barton and singer Elena Bennett bring back their wildly popular "Bennett & Barton Song Salon" which was a hit in the '90s at the Village cabaret hotspot Eighty Eights. Drawing on a vast repertoire encompassing Hollywood, Broadway, the Golden Age of radio, swing and much more, the shoot-from-the-hip audience participation show attracts a whirligig of New York talent from all walks of the business. Happens on many a Tuesday. No cover, Tue Apr 11 and 18, both at 8:30pm.

With dashes of Doris Day, Bette Midler and Sandra Bernhard, Sarah Ittoop makes her Pangea debut creating a flavorful musical stew right before our eyes with the help of Pat Carr on piano. No cover, Wed Apr 12, 8:30pm

In the Front Lounge, let Karen Mack and Elliot Roth entertain you with a high octane mix of great songs, lurid tales and fun shenanigans. Their regular pairing continues Fri Apr 21... All at 8:30pm and all No cover

The haute camp provocateur, and frequent Time Out Critics Pick Zachary Clause ("Hey Girl" and "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971") is whipping up a frenzy with fans as he reprises one of his favorite shows and characters... "The Abduction(s) of Sherry Duvall-Covington." Set against the music of artists ranging from Moby to Madonna, this bold dive into tuneful satirical performance is directed by Reed Whitney, with music direction by Karl St. Lucy. Get to know a lost-soul who strings together part-time gigs in remote towns, though her origins are much further afield than anyone ever imagined... try the far reaches of the universe! Catch it at Pangea before some high fallutin place snaps it up! Fri Apr 14, 7pm Cover $30

Noted columnist, teacher and impresario Gerry Geddes, reprises his mostly-monthly variety show "Fabulous First Fridays," which comes to us on the second Friday of April. In "Spring Can Really Cheer You Up the Most" Geddes has a spring in his step as he tills a pot pourrie of repertoires in this evening of rebirth, romance and renewal. With music direction by Wells Hanley on piano, the cast consists of Brian Childers, Matt DiPasquale, Karen Mack, Sue Matsuki, Mike Schuil, and Lisa Viggiano. Broadwayworld.com calls Geddes' shows "the not-to-miss series of Downtown nightlife." Geddes winning erudition and hosting talents will be on full display on Fri Apr 14 at 9:30pm Cover $25

After her eye-popping Pangea debut in September, the world-famous spento soprano Amanda Reckonwith defied all odds by launching what is now an unstoppable juggernaut of cabaret success. A shock and awe cocktail of talents, some improved with age and others remarkably preserved, Reckonwith, who retired from the stage for nearly 25 years for no good reason, is now a force to be be reckoned with. In her show, newly titled "Amanda Reckonwith's Got Gas!" and ably assisted by her aMANuensis David Sabella, the diva returns to the stage after nearly squandering a talent honed on Broadway and on opera stages around the world. Thank god, her talent and other things are still intact! Her Pangea residency is every third Saturday -- Sat April 15; Sat May 20; Sat Jun 17; Sat Jul 15 and Sat Aug 19, all at 7pm) Cover $25

What better reason to get together then a new album release by the Tom Waits cover girl group Vicki Kristina Barcelona? The superpower trio -- consisting of Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi and Mamie Minch -- sings and plays multiple instruments, bringing kaleidoscopic shadings to one of our most nuanced post-nuclear tunesmiths. Also known acronymistically as VKB, the group recorded the album in NYC, called "Yesterday Is Here." The show is in a few tomorrows: Thu Apr 20, 7pm Cover $25.

Comedy-cabaret firebrand and ex-American ex-pat in London David Mills returns to us in his 5th encore engagement in the world premiere of "glamour + despair." Joined by Jody Shelton on the piano, Mills takes us on a screamingly jaded romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture, glaring straight into our present predicament while deploying a distinctly old-school combination of comedy and song. Inspired by the sardonic wit of Paul Lynde, the musical audacity of Sandra Bernhard, and the casual elegance of Irish comedian Dave Allen, Mills mashes up his biting wit with surprising reinterpretations of forgotten 50s classics, undiscovered 70s soul bangers, 90s indie standards, and even something from the past decade. Stephen Mosher of Broadway World declared Mills' previous Pangea engagement, "One of the most flawlessly constructed nights of comedy one is likely to see." First dates in the residency: Sat April 22 and 29, both at 9:30pm. AFTER his May gigs back in London, Mills returns to Pangea, Thu & Fri June 15 and 22, Thur Jul 6, Thur Jul 13.

Dawn Derow & Sean Harkness celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their early collaboration, the MAC nominated album "Music 4 You" in new show "Then and Now." Described as an acoustic jam for guitar and vocals, the album was foundational for the two busy artists, who are always there for each other when they return to the sources of their refreshing camaraderie - a wellspring of songs ranging form jazz standards, reggae classics, folk rock and contemporary pop (with a few of their originals) Fri Apr 28, 9:30pm and Thu May 11, 7pm Cover $25

Tim Connell gives us a special encore of "and so it goes," his low-key-titled dazzler which played to two sold houses in December, while generating adoring press. Once again supported by his regular collaborators -- music director James Followell and director Steven Petrillo -- Connell shows off a distinctive flair as a storyteller, who, when he comments on our life and times, is unfailingly honest, courteous and insightful. Not to overlook his traffic-stopping voice! Bart Greenberg calls him "a fine troubadour [with a]... polished tenor" and Alix Cohen, writing about "Dreamin' Again" in early 2022, crows, "he's a find... and oh that lustrous voice!" Sat April 29 at 7pm, Cover $25

Wonders never cease as curator and producer Kevin Malony continues to deliver with his TWEED TheaterWorks "Sundays @ 7" series. This norm-crashing cavalcade of Downtown performers has made many a sleepy Sunday come to exquisite life. This month two of TWEED's all-time favorites -- the comedic entertainer Steve Hayes and the otherworldly vocalist Carol Lipnik -- hold nothing back on consecutive Sundays. Steve Hayes trots out his monstrously funny "Tired Old Queen at the Movies" on Sun April 23 at 7pm Cover $25, and Carol Lipnik brings us a new evening of original songs and covers in a brand new collaboration with noted composer, organist and pianist Gordon Beeferman. "Mushroom Forest" sprouts on Sun April 30 at 7pm, Cover $25

Popular ongoing series include: "Pangea Spring Jazz Nights" every Wednesday... Curated Ben Cassara, this popular series, now in its fourth smash year (skipping 2020 of course) Pangea Jazz Nights feature a bracing cross-section of name singer-musicians and distinguished up-and-comers. In April it's Judi Marie Canterino (Apr 12), Erik Leuthauser Trio (Apr 19), Ema Mitrovic Quartet (Apr 26), and Jaan Narsipur (May 3) All are at 7pm, cash cover at the door $25

Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" on the second Sunday of the month features music director Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass. Referred to as "an embarrassment of riches" by Stephen Mosher in Broadwayworld.com, this unique format mixes audience and guest artists and a full set by Matsuki. Sun Apr 16, Sun May 14 1pm-3pm. Reservations required, No Cover.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.