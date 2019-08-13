New Musical THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL Will Be Performed At Joe's Pub

A concert version of a new original musical about Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, will be presented a Joe's Pub on Monday, August 26 at 7:00 pm, it was announced today. With music, lyrics and book by Christie Baugher, this industry presentation, which is also open to the public, is directed by Danny Mefford (choreographer of the Tony Award-winning musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Fun Home), with musical direction by Matt Castle; Ken Barnett ("Mozart in the Jungle") and Tiffany Topol (Once) star in the title roles.

F. Scott and Zelda's love takes center stage in this contemporary musical about two of American culture's most timeless figures - and their tumultuous, storied marriage that seems ripped from the cover of today's tabloids. Passed through the prism of Zelda -- one of history's most complicated and misunderstood artists -The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is the alcohol-soaked retelling of their infamous romance, giving audiences an imagined behind-the-scenes glimpse into their glamorous lifestyle, their mutually destructive co-dependency, their obsessions and their struggles with mental health.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.joespub.com

First presented in concert at 54 Below in 2015, The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is currently in development with Switchboard Operations and previously was developed with Fault Line Theatre as part of their Irons In The Fire series. It was most recently presented as part of the York Theatre Company's NEO Developmental Reading Series in 2016.





