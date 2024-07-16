New Musical HANGOVER SQUARE to Debut at 54 Below in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Hangover Square by writing team Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall on September 19 at 9:30pm.

Be transported at 54 Below to London, 1939, for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of Hangover Square, a new musical adapted from the novel by Patrick Hamilton, written by up-and-coming UK writing team Baker & Ryall. Hangover Square follows George Harvey Bone in his hopeless infatuation with the cool, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George's spiral into darkness? Subtitled “A Tale of Darkest Earl's Court,” Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

With a score and lyrics by Olivier Award-nominated Richard Baker (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night) and book and lyrics by Charlie Ryall, whose “multi-layered script is the star of this show” (The Spectator for Tasting Notes), you're sure to witness history in the making.

Hangover Square plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 19, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BAKER & RYALL

Richard Baker is an MD, composer, and improviser with a wide range of experience, recently on the Broadway production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, for which he composed music and songs. After being nominated for an Olivier award for its Apollo Theatre run, the show has been seen on the BBC, with a national tour and international replica productions, before playing a four month season at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Charlie Ryall is an actress and writer whose credits range from Shakespeare to sketch comedy via musical theatre and Greek tragedy. As a writer she collaborated with Richard on Tasting Notes, their first musical together, at Southwark Playhouse in summer 2022, and is currently in development with a limited series based on her 2018 play, Indebted to Chance.

Comments