New Musical DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY Set to Appear at Don't Tell Mama in October

A new original musical, DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY, will be performed at Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan on October 21st at 7 pm.

With music, lyrics and book by Tom Frueh (who also performs the show), DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY celebrates the joy and passion of creativity-how it can enliven our souls, rescue our hearts, and uncover the hidden beauty and humor around us.

"The story begins with the question, 'What gets you out of bed in the morning?' and follows one man's journey to answer that question for himself," explains Frueh.

"Most of us get up to perform some duty like going to work or taking care of our family," Frueh continues, "but creativity can also be a reason to wake up. It can help us find answers that we won't get anywhere else, and it can also fill a void in our lives. But its power is limited and can sometimes lead us on a perpetual search."

Frueh, a writer, composer and actor, is a 30+ year veteran performer in musicals. DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY is his third original score. His first was for the musical HOUDINI, which was an Official Selection of the 2019 United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row, the world's largest festival devoted to solo theatre. HOUDINI was named a Critic's Choice by All About Solo. In 2017, Frueh's musical PARTNERS had its world premiere at United Solo. In addition to his work on stage, Frueh has appeared in films, concerts, cabarets, dance performances and a wide variety of other live performance events.

DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY is directed by Jen Jurek, the founder of Hallet's Cove Theater and Astoria Women's Improv. She has also worked extensively as a performer and uses the works of Viola Spolin in both teaching and directing.

Music direction and accompaniment is by Chris Piro, whose theatre credits as a music director, pianist and conductor are extensive. He recently music directed RAGTIME, CABARET, INTO THE WOODS, and the one-woman show, LIFE HACKS WITH MISS HAVISHAM, featuring Ms. Jurek. He also music directed Frueh in HOUDINI and PARTNERS (both directed by Ms. Jurek).

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar and Cabaret is world famous as a New York entertainment landmark. It is located at 343 West 46th Street (Restaurant Row) in Manhattan, between 8th and 9th avenues.

Don't Tell Mama is a fully vaccinated venue. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination must be shown at the door to enter.

DAYS OF THIRST AND BEAUTY appears at Don't Tell Mama on October 21, 2021 at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:15. Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com.