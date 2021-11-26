New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Released

Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, is back with a brand new episode featuring that "Broadway Super Lawyer" Jason Baruch! Season 3 of the Telly Award winning series can be seen on the streaming service BroadwayonDemand with a star studded round of guests in the Rumpus room!

Doris Dear dishes out advice on love and being the best you can be using a celebrity written book on the Zodiac while she mixes up cocktails for each guest based on their Zodiac sign!

Jason Baruch is lawyer to some of the biggest and most successful shows on the great white way! Get a real behind the screens look at what it takes to get these major productions to full commercial production. Mr. Baruch tells some tales of being a Broadway 'insider' and also tells of his experience with his family and their Covid story! And speaking of guests... Doris has had quite the lineup this season so far. The first episode is part one of a 2-part chat with the one and only actor, playwright, cabaret performer and drag legend, Charles Busch! Charles is an author and star of over 27 plays, starred in his own movies, appeared in countless TV shows, authored books, won countless awards and is charming and funny! And best of all ...

IT'S FREE TO WATCH!

The first episode is free! Then the entire series is only $11.99!

Other illustrious guests who stop by the Rumpus Room this season include an academy award nominated actress (a 2-part episode) and Broadway producer/writer powerhouse (yet another 2-part episode)! You won't want to miss any of these interviews, so subscribe and hear stories, sip cocktails, and have a few laughs with Doris Dear, Americas Perfect Housewife and her guests!

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Friday at 3pm ET!

Episode 1 is FREE to stream, then $11.99 to subscribe for the rest of the season!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(Registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information