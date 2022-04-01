National Concerts Presents Broadway And Opera Star N'Kenge as Guest Soloist In Suffrage Cantata At Carnegie Hall

NYC Broadway and Opera vocalist N'Kenge returns to the world famous Carnegie Hall for a special one-night performance of the groundbreaking Suffrage Cantata, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Womens' Suffrage Movement, by award-winning composer, Andrea Ramsey. Presented by National Concerts, N'Kenge will perform as both the narrator and soprano soloist for the multimedia orchestral and choral work in the legendary Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage of Carnegie Hall on Friday, April 9, 2022 at 8 PM. Tickets are $45-90 and available now on the Carnegie Hall website.

Also performing that evening are the National Concert Treble Chorus, conducted by Sandra Snow, and the National Masterwork Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Bruce Rogers.

Suffrage Cantata is a multimovement work for treble voices, string quartet and percussion, which also features soloists and narration. Ramsey's work examines important moments in the long fight for women's suffrage and was commissioned in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused a delay in the premiere, and the World Premiere film of the Cantata was released in 2021 featuring the Vox Femina Los Angeles.

N'Kenge is excited to collaborate with this prestigious group of musicians on a work that celebrates women and their positive impact on history. She says, "It is a true honor to be able to perform such a powerful piece that puts a spotlight on these iconic women that have changed our American History."

N'Kenge is also thrilled to be returning to the Perelman stage at Carnegie Hall. She last performed at Carnegie Hall with New York Pops Orchestra and conductor Steve Reineke for the Johnny Mercer centennial.

For tickets and information, visit the Carnegie Hall website or call 212-247-7800.