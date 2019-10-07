Nancy McGraw Sings Johnny Mercer At The Laurie Beechman This Month

Nancy McGraw returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, October 18 at 7 pm and a brunch show on Sunday, October 20 at 1 pm. In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening features the lyrics of the enduring and prolific Johnny Mercer.

Johnny Mercer said, "If you want to ask what makes me tick, I would say that it is that I am from Savannah." McGraw presents Mercer's lyrics through the lens of their shared Southern heritage. Director and Musical Director, Mark Nadler, will be at the piano.

Nancy McCall McGraw was in the original Broadway cast of Nine and appeared Off-Broadway in Godspell, The Heebie Jeebies and Forbidden Broadway. She was an owner of Steve McGraw's Cabaret Theatre, where she presented some of Off-Broadway's longest running musicals, and countless cabaret artists.

There is $25 cover/ $20 minimum. For tickets, visit www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre-

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at The West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd St @ Ninth Avenue.





