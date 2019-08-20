NaTasha Yvette Williams Debuts At Feinstein's/54 Below

Join NaTasha Yvette Williams at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of great music, funny antidotes, and life lessons told through a musical timeline on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30pm. It's also NaTasha's birthday show, so there is bound to be a celebrity surprise or two. There will be show tunes, country, and gospel - that's right - music, from Dolly Parton to Tamela Mann with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston in between! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption is night of love and hope for everyone, featuring covers and original tunes to delight audiences of all ages... don't miss it! Come and get some R and R and R! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption!

NaTasha Yvette Williams' Broadway credits include Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Mariah), and The Color Purple (Sofia). You may have seen her on PBS in Lincoln Center's Showboat (Queenie) with The NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include "Orange is the New Black," "Madam Secretary," and in the fall she will be Pearl in "The God Father of Harlem" starring Forrest Whitaker.

Cover charges begin at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $85. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/events/natasha-yvette-williams/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





