NXT GENERATION THEATRICS: THROUGH THE YEARS Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW will present Nxt Generation Theatrics, “NGT Through The Years!” on Wednesday May 28th at 9:30 pm. Nxt Generation Theatrics will celebrate five years of incredible talent, creativity, and storytelling with a special concert at 54 Below in an evenin, directed and produced by Lana Schwartz. The company will revisit some of the most memorable moments from past MainStage productions like Next to Normal, Violet, and Fun Home.

This star-studded celebration will feature powerful performances of iconic songs from these shows, along with exciting previews from our upcoming production of Sunday in the Park with George. NGT Through The Years is more than just a concert—it's a tribute to the passion, dedication, and artistry of the young performers and creative teams who have made these productions unforgettable. Whether you've seen every show or are discovering the magic for the first time, this is a night that will leave you inspired and awestruck. Don't miss out on this chance to experience the best of Nxt Generation Theatrics.

Music direction by Jorden Amir. Featuring: Andrew Adams, Lizzie Buller, Keilah Clarke, Cordelia Cornell, Maggie Cox, Maura Dempsey, Evelyn Ferguson, Cosette Gresh, Patrick Higgins (Spielberg's West Side Story), Calvin Knegten, Maryanna Lauter, Maddy Lyons, Jackson Mizell, Austin Perkowksi, Ellistaire Perry, George Rosen, Tai Lyn Sandhu, Rio Schneider, Lana Schwartz, Ava Tucker, Lily Ventura, Ayden Weinstein, margot weintraub (Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter Off-Broadway).

Nxt Generation Theatrics in “NGT Through The Years!” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 28th at 9:30 pm. Prices $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) – $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) VIP Seating: $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) Premiums: $84.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) Prices shown are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT NXT GENERATION THEATRICS

Nxt Generation Theatrics (NGT) is a groundbreaking non-profit theatre company run entirely by teenagers. Founded to empower the next generation of theatre-makers, NGT provides young artists with hands-on experience by entrusting teens with every aspect of production — from direction and design to performance and management.

With a mission to showcase what teens are truly capable of, NGT selects bold, challenging works that defy expectations. The company made its debut in 2022 with a sold-out Off-Broadway production of Next to Normal. This was followed by the Tony-nominated musical Violet in 2023, which earned eight BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award nominations and a win for Best Lighting Design. In 2024, NGT staged Fun Home, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award-winning musical.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, NGT also produced two acclaimed virtual concerts — NGT Winter Concert and NGT Rocks — continuing to spotlight exceptional young talent even in a remote format.

Nxt Generation Theatrics continues to push boundaries and inspire by giving teens the tools and trust to create professional-caliber theatre.

