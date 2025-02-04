NIGHTS ON BROADWAY Bee Gees Tribute Comes to 54 Below in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys, Pretty Woman), Joey LaVarco (Jersey Boys, Original Cast of 13), Jayke Workman (Chicago), Danny Drewes (Wicked Movie, Pretty Woman), and many more in Nights on Broadway: A Bee Gees Tribute on April 12th at 9:30 pm.

In this tribute at 54 Below, Broadway-caliber vocalists take the stage to deliver the Bee Gees’ legendary hits with exceptional vocal power, precision, and harmony. This show will feature high-energy performances of timeless songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “To Love Somebody,” and many more!

Produced by Nicolas Fernandez (Jersey Boys) and Landry Champlin (American Idol), with music direction by Jane Best (Suffs), complete with Broadway talent bringing these iconic songs to life in a concert setting, this tribute will deliver a powerful, immersive experience that both honors and revives the magic of the Bee Gees in a live performance atmosphere. With Broadway talent bringing these iconic songs to life in a concert setting, this tribute will deliver a powerful, immersive experience that both honors and revives the magic of the Bee Gees in a live performance atmosphere.

