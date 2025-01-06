NEXT JAZZ LEGACY At NYC Winter Jazzfest Announced At Le Poisson Rouge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next Jazz Legacy will present a showcase at NYC Winter Jazzfest with an electrifying one-hour set at Le Poisson Rouge on Friday, January 10th at 5:00 PM. This performance will kick off the Manhattan Marathon at NYC Winter Jazzfest, which takes place on January 10th and 11th across New York City and Brooklyn.

The performance will feature the 2024 Next Jazz Legacy cohort, which includes GRAMMY nominee Christie Dashiell (voice), Amyra León (voice), Ciara Moser (bass), Eliza Salem (drums), Kanoa Mendenhall (bass), Nicole McCabe (saxophone) and Yvonne Rogers (piano).

Next Jazz Legacy (NJL) is led by Carrington, whose experience underpins the NJL program model, in collaboration with New Music USA President & CEO Vanessa Reed, who has spearheaded international gender equity programs in the UK and the US. This pioneering program, which is made possible by major funding from the Mellon Foundation, centers customized apprenticeships that empower emerging artists to collaborate with seasoned artists and jazz elders who participate as band leaders, panelists and mentors. NJL's vast network of mentors includes Patrice Rushen, Bobby McFerrin, Nicole Mitchell, Esperanza Spalding, Brandee Younger, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Sheila E and countless others, including the late Wayne Shorter.

Through one-on-one mentorship sessions, in-person networking opportunities at Next Jazz Legacy showcases and panel discussions, and partnerships with top cultural institutions and events, such as New York's Winter Jazzfest and the Kennedy Center, NJL awardees benefit from a comprehensive support package that provides deep and lasting career impact.

Each receives a $10,000 unrestricted grant, a one-year performance apprenticeship, a two-track mutual mentorship program pairing them with artistic and business professionals, peer-learning cohorts led by Carrington and other distinguished experts from the jazz industry, a 12-week instructor-led online course from Berklee Online, the premier institution for online music education for 21 years, and a variety of promotional opportunities, including personalized artist profile films, showcase performances, networking opportunities, and more.

Next Jazz Legacy is proud to partner with Winter Jazz Fest once again. More information can be found online here.

