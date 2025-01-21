NEXGEN REWIND: ALUMNI IN CONCERT Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present NexGen Youth Theatre in NexGen ReWind: Alumni in Concert on Friday, January 31st at 9:30pm. Join in as NexGen alumni return to the stage in roles they played way back when! NexGen’s Off-Broadway MainStage series has produced musicals for over seven years, including Rent, A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening, Cabaret, Into the Woods, The Prom, Company, Carrie, and Zombie Prom. The evening will include powerhouse numbers and highlights from these iconic musicals, with previous students returning again to their favorite roles.

NexGen Youth Theatre, an educational organization, produces two MainStage musicals in various Off-Broadway theaters around Manhattan a year. NexGen students have gone on to be accepted into top musical theatre programs, schools, and booked professional roles on stage and screen. At this inaugural NexGen ReWind, Theodosia Arcidiacono, Shira Bouskila, Hero Cordileone, Olivia Hadad, Drew Hayes, Annelise Laakko, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson, Annalys Ramirez, Clara Jeanne Reed, Camila Serrano, Skivon, and Reilly Sylvester take the stage to revisit roles such as the Emcee in Cabaret, The Witch in Into the Woods, Robert in Company, Mimi in RENT, and Wendla in Spring Awakening, to mention a few.

MORE ABOUT NEXGEN YOUTH THEATRE

NexGen Youth Theatre was founded in 2017 by Bethany Dellapolla and Magnus Tonning Riise to provide young people who are seeking a future in the performing arts a training ground to hone their skills. Since its inception, NexGen has lit up off-Broadway stages across the city with a slew of productions through their MainStage series, at iconic venues such as The Vineyard, Theatre Row, Dixon Place, American Theatre of Actors, Theater 555, and the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Alongside their productions, NexGen has hosted many Broadway guest workshops, and taught countless in-school and after-school classes throughout NYC as a vendor with the NYC Department of Education.

