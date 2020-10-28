Miz Cracker Returns With New Podcast, Holiday Songs and Tour

First up on November 11, Miz Cracker is set to star in the premiere episode of Hulu’s original new series Eater’s Guide To The World

Aaaaaaaand... Crack-tion! After a wild ride on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE All-Stars 5, America's favorite JEW(el) Miz Cracker, the Matzo Mama herself is back with all the fabulous projects she can possibly fit into her scrumptious pickled purse. First up on November 11, Miz Cracker is set to star in the premiere episode of Hulu's original new series Eater's Guide To The World, a food-and-travel show narrated by Maya Rudolph that celebrates some of the world's most storied culinary destinations. See the trailer below!

Additionally, Miz Cracker will be releasing some salty new Jewish holiday bangers just in time for Hanukkah (more to be revealed soon) and her brand new "She's a Woman" podcast is set to debut Monday, December 7. Every Monday Miz Cracker will start your week off by talking with incredible women from around the world about their achievements. Featuring interviews with detectives, pilots, bookstore owners, comics and more. Each show asks a new guest: What is it like to be a woman in your field? In the world? And what are some life lessons that every listener should hear? The podcast show includes: some good news for the week, an interview with a special guest, and information about the upcoming "She's a Woman" 2021 Tour. Learn more HERE.

The 2021 North American "She's a Woman" tour has it all-standup, original music, slapstick, and jump splits! Giving audiences a glimpse into Miz Cracker's world after All-Stars, "She's a Woman" tells the story of her journey from self-doubt to self-confidence-and the ridiculous characters and calamities she found along the way. Experience the comedic world of Miz Cracker through never-before-seen videos and untold stories coming to a theater near you in 2021. This brand new drag extravaganza is set to kick off next summer with dates throughout the US and Canada. Please note that the current tour dates are being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are currently on sale HERE

View tour announcement video below!

Miz Cracker recently released her latest single & music video for "She's a Woman" which has now topped over 1 million views. Watch the video below! Plans to release more new music from the upcoming tour are in the works and will be revealed closer to the start of the summer tour.

"SHE'S A WOMAN" TOUR - HERE

