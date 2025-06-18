Missy Dowse Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At The Green Room 42

The concert will take place on July 26th at 7pm.
Missy Dowse will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.
Missy Dowse was most recently seen in NYC as Annabel in the Off-Broadway revival of Lucky Stiff. National Tour: Louise in Gypsy. Select Regional: Summer of Love (Ogunquit Playhouse), Young Frankenstein (Fulton/MSMT), The Producers (Fulton), Saturday Night Fever (Engeman), Our Town (Virginia Stage). TV: SMASH and Étoile. When not performing, Missy “moonlights” as Mama to 2 magical boys, Wes (2) and Milo (6 months), and wife to her wonderful husband. (Fun fact: Missy was pregnant with Milo during Lucky Stiff and Étoile!) Missy is so grateful to Megan and the Moms' Night Out team for celebrating moms and for the chance to join this inspiring and talented community. @missydowse
Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.
Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jonathan Dinklage (Hamilton), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises, Mr. Belvedere), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then). Music direction by Emily Cohn.
