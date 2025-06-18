Missy Dowse Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Missy Dowse will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Missy Dowse was most recently seen in NYC as Annabel in the Off-Broadway revival of Lucky Stiff. National Tour: Louise in Gypsy. Select Regional: Summer of Love (Ogunquit Playhouse), Young Frankenstein (Fulton/MSMT), The Producers (Fulton), Saturday Night Fever (Engeman), Our Town (Virginia Stage). TV: SMASH and Étoile. When not performing, Missy “moonlights” as Mama to 2 magical boys, Wes (2) and Milo (6 months), and wife to her wonderful husband. (Fun fact: Missy was pregnant with Milo during Lucky Stiff and Étoile!) Missy is so grateful to Megan and the Moms' Night Out team for celebrating moms and for the chance to join this inspiring and talented community. @missydowse

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

