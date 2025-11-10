Miss Lorna Wren to Present IT'S CUFFING SEASON! at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlesque meets matchmaking in "It's Cuffing Season!", the first-ever holiday variety show and dating game hosted by New York City's own Miss Lorna Wren at Caveat NYC. It's a tongue-in-cheek celebration of seasonal love, office-party chaos, and retro TV romance. Grab your tickets now at misslornawren.com and bring your partner, your friends, or your favorite flirt.

This one-night-only holiday spectacular reimagines the mid-century Christmas special. Think a Dean Martin hour meets a Broadway holiday sing-a-long. Expect incredible burlesque by Nirah and Dominant Jeane, holiday magic by Zach Alexander, and cheeky audience games designed to bring singles, couples, friends, and lovers together under Miss Lorna's (consensual) mistletoe.

With a 1950s-60s house-party theme, guests are encouraged to dress the era. Get out the pearls, velvet, sequins, or that holiday 3-piece suit if you want to! The Caveat bar will feature sparkly holiday wine specials, and NO DRINK MINIMUM means everyone can sip (or sparkle) at their own pace.

Whether you're single and ready to mingle, planning a couples' holiday date night, or looking for the campiest, most flirtatious night out in NYC, this show's your invitation. Bachelorette parties and best-friend groups are welcome to come a-wassailing!

4-packs of tickets are 10% off with promo code OFFICEPARTY through December 9th.

-

"It's the kind of night I'd hope Mitzi Gaynor and The Rat Pack might've thrown if they'd been given a slot on HBO After Dark," says Miss Wren. "A little bit heartfelt, a little bit naughty! Ya know, a gay 'ole time!"

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: "It's Cuffing Season!" A Retro Holiday Variety Show & Dating Game

WHEN: Wednesday, December 10 at 7:00 PM (doors 6:30 PM)

WHERE: CAVEAT NYC, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002

TICKETS: $25 GA | $50 VIP

USE CODE: OFFICEPARTY (for 10% off party-packs of 4 tickets!)

This event is 21 and up!

No drink minimum!

