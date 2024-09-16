Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe Add Special Guests J. Harrison Ghee and Mykal Kilgore to Halloween Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, October 4th, enter Chelsea Table + Stage if you dare! Showbiz couple, cabaret faves and obsessed Halloween fans Michelle Dowdy (Broadway Hairspray, National Tour Les Miserables, MAC Winner) and Jordan Wolfe (TV's Law & Order) take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things spooky! Their special guests are two iconic Broadway super-talents, Tony Award Winner J. Harrison Ghee and Grammy Nominee Mykal Kilgore.

In the third annual performance of their Halloween extravaganza Tricks & Treats, the pair lend their powerful vocals to a trove of terrifying tunes from pop/rock (Eagles, Michael Jackson) to movies and musicals (Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Little Shop of Horrors) to jazz in killer new arrangements sure to get you into the Halloween spirit! The show will also feature Jordan's original music, including a from his sold-out Off-Broadway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!.

They will be joined by Music Director Drew Wutke and brilliant musicians Tina llama, Meghan Doyle, and Paige Durr.

