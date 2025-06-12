Michelle DellaFave Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A legendary entertainer comes to a legendary New York nightspot in June, when Michelle DellaFave performs “Diggin' Life – Songs and Stories of a Former Golddigger.” DellaFave, a Dean Martin Show “Golddigger,” will perform one show on June 28th at 7PM at Don't Tell Mama. Please reserve seats now at: donttellmamanyc.com. There is a $35 cover charge and a $20 per person minimum which must include 2 drinks. Don't Tell Mama has a food menu and it is a CASH ONLY ROOM.

The ever-lovely DellaFave will be singing a varied program of music from The Great American Songbook, from composers including Johnny Burke and Jimmy Van Heusen, Francesca Blumenthal, Jerome Kern, and Leon Russell, among others. She will be accompanied on Piano by Ian Herman and on Bass by Ritt Henn. “Diggin' Life” is directed by Tanya Moberly.

DellaFave became a familiar sight to TV audiences in the 1960s as one of the singing/dancing team of gorgeous girls, “The Golddiggers,” on The Dean Martin Show. In addition to “Deano” she frequently worked alongside other show biz icons, including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Lena Horne, and became one of four women chosen as “The Dingaling Sisters” to perform as a solo group on every weekly show, as well as on their own summer series. DellaFave had the incredible opportunity to work with Bob Hope, performing in several USO tours for American service men and women around the world, including two stops in Vietnam. She has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and the Mike Douglas Show.

Along with another singer, DellaFave toured the country for several years as the musical duo "Blue Eyed Soul.” As a recording artist DellaFave has released four CDs -- a pop-jazz album titled "Cool Burn," two Covid-era recordings, “Mixed Bag of Melodies,” an inspirational CD, “From The Soul,” and a Gospel collection entitled "Transformed.” She is a soloist at St. Mark's Church on the Bowery in NYC and she frequently performs shows entertaining veterans, as well as active duty service men and women and visits VA hospitals. She continues to work in film and nightclub performing at 54 Below and Metropolitan Room, The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama.

DellaFave's support of American service men and women has always been a leading influence in her work. She is a recipient of the United War Veterans Council Award for her service to America's Viet Nam veterans, and a recipient of many certificates of appreciation for her work at Fort Hamilton. DellaFave, a beautiful, lithe blonde, is a member of Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 NYC, a group of men and women, young and old, veterans and non-veterans, motorcycle riders and non-riders, united in the cause to bring full accountability for POWs and MIAs of all wars.

