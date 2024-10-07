Michael 'Suitkace' Capito to Perform at The Green Room 42 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael 'Suitkace' Capito will return to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 19th at 9:30pm with his new show, "Lost Luggage". As he approaches his 40th birthday, Suitcase will reflect back on his years as a successful breakdancer, a child at heart, and a huge geek. Suitkace unpacks what this new milestone means and if it is time to finally grow up. With a unique set of songs ranging from Disney standards to the Wu-Tang Clan, Suitkace dives into a musical exploration about his origins growing up a musical theatre geek to reluctantly joining the underground New York City bboy battles and beyond. "Lost Luggage" is directed by Michael Kirk Lane and musically directed by Danny Katz. The show will also feature Anna Concepcion and Isabella Villacampa on vocals, with Ryan Abugan on percussion.

Both In-person and Livestream tickets are available at: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/zhjTGfWt5vPYMqEu9PND

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Michael "Suitkace" Capito is a born and bred New York bboy. He started breaking in 1999 and helped pioneer the incorporation of contortionism into the dance. He is also a certified breaking judge. His past dance credits include a Reebok comercial and a JayZ music video. Michael also serves as a registered nurse at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Comments