Michael Rider Returns to Don't Tell Mama with THIS ‘OL HOUSE: STORIES OF A CITY BEAR, COUNTRY QUEEN

Michael Rider will bring an encore performance of This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen to Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, June 28 at 1:00 PM. The autobiographical cabaret chronicles Rider’s journey from growing up on a family farm in Central Pennsylvania to finding his voice and identity in New York City—told through stories and songs spanning country/rock of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Broadway, and the American Songbook.

Featuring music by Stuart Hamblen, Jerry Herman, Henry Mancini, Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, and others, the show explores themes of queer identity, personal growth, and artistic discovery. It is directed by Lina Koutrakos with Tracy Stark as musical director and pianist. The band also includes Skip Ward on bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and David Silliman on drums.

Originally presented at Chelsea Table + Stage in February 2024, the MAC Award-nominated show has since played The Green Room 42 and made its Don't Tell Mama debut in February 2025.

Event Details:

This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen

Saturday, June 28 at 1:00 PM (Doors at 12:15 PM)

Don't Tell Mama – 343 W. 46th Street, NYC 10036

$15 cover + $20 minimum (includes 2-drink minimum)

Reservations: Link

Cash only; food menu available.

Rider is a vocal coach, music director, and founder of Your Broadway Voice and the Michael Rider Voice Studio, with a focus on musical theatre, CCM, and guiding non-binary and trans performers in their artistic development.

