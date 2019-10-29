Michael McElroy And Broadway Inspirational Voices Announce December Holiday Concert

Tony Award Honoree Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices announce their 2019 holiday concert, "Seasons of Inspiration", December 16that the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, December 16th, 2019 at Peter Norton Symphony Space. Tickets go on sale 11/4.

Rooted in Gospel music, BIV's holiday concert will feature favorites from their Grammy-nominated album, "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas", and their most recent release, "Great Joy 2: Around the World".

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer Michael McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists.

Over the past twenty-five years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed. During the choir's first six years they annually held concerts to contribute to and support the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since then they have taken part in benefits for the Actor's Fund, Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, BC/EFA, and numerous other fundraisers held on Broadway stages.

In 2007 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to make it easier to give back to the greater community in service to its mission. Outreach programs are created for children in underserved populations, focusing on BIV's mission to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and the arts. Currently, BIV has annual programs with The Ronald McDonald House New York, Mosaic Preparatory School in Harlem, and the Covenant House in the heart of NYC's theater district.

In performance, BIV has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Constitution Hall in DC, and the Crystal Cathedral in Anaheim, California. In 2004, BIV was nominated for a Grammy Award for their first holiday CD: Great Joy! A Gospel Christmas.

BIV has performed live with Elton John, Jennifer Nettles, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, Sting, Gloria Estefan, Harry Connick Jr, Patti LuPone, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter and Heather Headley. BIV has been featured on "The Today Show", "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss America Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", and "Late Night" with David Letterman, among others. Their web series, "Broadway Our Way", is in its third season on YouTube. Over eighty members strong, BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception.

For more information - and for ways to DONATE to support its ongoing outreach initiatives - go to www.BIVoices.org.





