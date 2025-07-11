Michael Cyril Creighton to Join HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical at The Stonewall Inn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning queer musical comedy HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch by and starring Dan Kitrosser continues its monthly residency at The Stonewall Inn on Sunday, July 20.

HOMOS! A Solo Disaster Musical, bitch is exactly what it sounds like. Queer. Musical. Solo. And a disaster. The solo homo in question is Dan Kitrosser who wants nothing more than to put on his 6 person gay-as-heck apocalyptic musical, which features a rag-tag group of queerdos racing from hellfire; there's a Norma Desmondesque-faded movie starlet, her closeted action star ex husband, his Twink, a couple of lesbians and a sexually ambiguous stoner boy at the center of it all. But as our world is actually on the brink of collapse, and Dan is literally running out of time, he's just gonna roll up his sleeves and do it ALL himself. Don't miss this side-splitting tour de-farce that won Best Cabaret at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Directed by Kyle Metzger.

HOMOS! also features a special celebrity guest appearance each week as follows. The special guest for Sunday, July 20 will be Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building, High Maintenance, Spotlight, and the Writers Guild of America Award-winning web series Jack in a Box). The performance will benefit SAGE.

Tickets for HOMOS! are $24, or or $35 for VIP reserved front row seating, available now. You must be 21+ with valid state-issued ID to attend. Please note that there is also a 2 drink minimum at all performances.