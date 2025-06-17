Micah Young & Friends to Celebrate Pride at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Pride Month with an evening of song, storytelling, and Broadway talent, as acclaimed composer and music director Micah Young brings his signature cabaret show to Pangea on Monday, June 24 at 7 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door (if available), with a $20 food and drink minimum.

Known for his work on Broadway's Spring Awakening, Fun Home, and numerous Off-Broadway favorites, Micah Young leads the evening with a blend of original songs and beloved Broadway and pop standards. Drawing comparisons to the wit of Tom Lehrer and the vulnerability of Carole King, Young’s music and charm offer a heartfelt, humorous, and celebratory take on queer identity and artistry.

The evening will also feature special guest appearances by Broadway stars Mary Page Nance (Lempicka, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) and Vishal Vaidya (Merrily We Roll Along, The Secret Garden), both bringing their powerful voices and vibrant presence to the Pride celebration.

In addition to his Broadway credits, Micah recently premiered his original musical The House By The Sea in concert at the National Arts Club. Other works include Bea & Ben, Come In From The Cold, and collaborations with The Flea Theater, Ma-Yi Theatre Company, and New York Theatre Workshop. He is a NYMF Best Music Director winner and a frequent teacher at Jacob’s Pillow, Barrington Stage Company, and NYU.

Pangea, the beloved East Village cabaret/dinner venue, is located at 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003. Doors open at 6:00 PM for food and beverage service. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 PM to place orders before the show begins at 7:00 PM.

