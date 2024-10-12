Meredith Brandt's BOO LA LA Comes To Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From musical comedian Meredith Brandt comes Boo La La: A Musical Comedy Halloween show, hosted by Meredith Brandt and featuring work and performances by Utsav Bhargava, Allie Boyle, Meredith Brandt, Seann Cantatore, Sam Caps, DV Cortez, Lisa Mongillo, Sam Nasar, Jackson Tucker-Meyer, and Jason Weisinger. The show will be at Caveat NYC on Sat 10/26 at 9:30pm. Tickets ($15-25) are available for advance purchase at www.caveat.nyc. The show will run approximately 75 minutes.

You'll be left saying "ooh la la!" at Boo La La, this year's best way to celebrate the Halloween season! In its third year, this holiday-themed show is back with a whole new batch of wicked acts -- with each act sharing original monster-filled tunes, regaling us with stories of candy and costumes, singing Broadway's creepiest songs, dancing a witchy lil' dance, all that sort of jazz. This silly, funny, sweet, musical, original show will be a delightful way to get together before heading out into peak festive fall season. Come join in on the definitely-not-too-scary fun!

Meredith Brandt (Writer / Performer) (she/her) is an NYC-based, South Jersey-bred comic, actor, writer, singer, producer, brand strategist, and Twizzler-lover. Some favorite past experiences include directing and performing with Bloomers Comedy, writing her mini-musicals Guts and Way Past Bedtime, and hosting annual holiday variety show Ha La La at Caveat. She has trained with The Barrow Group, iO Chicago, UCB, and The Magnet Theater and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She is a lyricist in the Advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and is working on a new, soon-to-be-titled apocalypse comedy musical. @merbrandt // www.meredithbrandt.com.

Caveat NYC is a cabaret comedy theater located deep under Clinton Street. They champion nerdy, funny art-and sell cheap drinks. www.caveat.nyc

Comments