Meghan Murphy Comes to 54 Below With ADVENTURES FROM A BROAD

54 Below will present Meghan Murphy in “Adventures From A Broad” on Oct. 11th, 2024 at 9:30pm.

Powerhouse Songstress Meghan Murphy has taken the world by storm! Lovingly nicknamed “Big Red,” this critically acclaimed actor, singer, producer, cabaret & recording artist has traveled the globe with her electric one woman show, garnering sold out shows in New York City, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Provincetown, Palm Springs and many more. “A towering inferno of Talent,” (Broadway World), Big Red will thrill and delight you with tunes ranging from Broadway to Beyonce', a razor-sharp wit and her signature sass and Old Hollywood charm. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling chronicle of her global wanderlust and songbird shenanigans. With Music Direction from Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano and a world-class five-piece band. Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.

Meghan Murphy in “Adventures From A Broad” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Oct 11th, 9:30pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $106 (includes $11 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Meghan Murphy:

FULL BIO: Meghan Murphy is an actor, singer, producer, cabaret & recording artist currently based in Chicago. A show-stopping powerhouse, she has garnered the nickname “Big Red” and has delighted audiences all over the world with her impressive range of musical styles, razor-sharp wit, signature sass and Old Hollywood charm. Her multifaceted talents have been showcased on many different stages in the worlds of Theater, Music & Cabaret. As an actor, you may have seen Meghan in musical productions across the US, including NYC & Chicago, for which she is a seven-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee. She recently completed a critically acclaimed sold out run of Anything Goes in Chicago, which she starred in as Reno Sweeney. Other credits include: Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Mamma Mia (Tanya), City of Angels (Oolie/ Donna), Drowsy Chaperone (Drowsy), Smokey Joes Cafe (Patty), Cabaret (Kost) & many more. You may also recognize her from the feature film Captive State or as the national commercial face of Honey Nut Cheerios. As a singer & cabaret artist, she’s been in countless concerts throughout the world including The Boston Pops, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Humanities Festival, etc and has been touring her critically-acclaimed one woman show The Big Red Show around the country and now internationally with Vacaya, Brand g Vacations, Azamara, RWS Entertainment, and her winter residency at The Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. As a recording artist, Meghan has two self titled Ep albums of her Chicago-based blues/soul band Everybody Says Yes available on all streaming platforms and her holiday album Big Red & The Boys, Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below, available at bigredandtheboys.bandcamp.com. For more info about Meghan Murphy or to get on her mailing list, go to her linktree: https://linktr.ee/meghanmurphybigred , Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/meghanmurphybigred or her website: MEGHANMURPHYBIGRED.COM. Instagram & TikTok at: @meghanmurphybigred.

