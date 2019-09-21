Meet The Cast Of BARE: In Concert At Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 brings Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of "Bare: In Concert" to New York City for a one night only engagement. "Bare: In Concert" is a musical tribute to one of the most treasured pop opera's.

We had a chance to sit down with the cast and talk about the show.

"I think its beautiful, unusual, and honest due to the sombre truth of the subject matter... I've heard people criticize it for being 'too dark' in the past, yet that's why it's incredibly pertinent. It's like trying to take away "To Kill a Mockingbird" from school reading lists because it takes you to a place of 'uncomfortability', yet that in and of itself is where its value is immensely important. Tragedy is important," John McGowan states. "I think Bare can still offer familiar issues that we've either encountered ourselves, or have witnessed others encounter as we grow. That's valuable of course, but to repeat from earlier- I think what makes Bare more unique is its tragedy. Without giving too much away, there isn't a familiar 'lightening' resolution that we see in a lot of theatre lately. It's left for you to ponder the 'what ifs' of heartbreak- you're forced to experience that on a rather personal level. Yet, there's opportunity for tremendous growth in that examination for everyone, regardless of sexuality."

"All the characters in this show are dealing with their identity. Its not just a LGBTQ story. For my character specifically, yes, Jason feels Pigeon-holed- He's is expected to be something that his peers scripted for him. But if he didn't have to deal with what category he fit into, (straight, gay, bi), he probably could have dealt with it better. Categorizing this show as an LGBTQ show -IS too black and white. Yes,It is centered around a gay relationship, but its more about everyone's specific way of dealing with how they want to be perceived, and how they live their lives," James Oblak states.

"The plot speaks to the need for acceptance and living as your most authentic self, and the destruction that takes place when those feelings are stifled. My personal takeaway from the story is how important it is to live your most authentic life and self, and how that's not important to yourself, but to everyone around you. It also serves as a reminder to check in on your loved ones because you don't know the extent of inner turmoil that's going on. Everyone is fighting a battle you don't know about," says Stefanie Sambrano.

Victoria Meade talked about her process with Bare."I first heard about the show in college when a few of my classmates chose to sing from it in my Acting for the Singer class. I remember feeling heartbroken and, at the same time, amazed at the music's powerful beauty. My favorite moment was learning the harmonies for the end of No Voiceand hearing all of our voices blend and rise together. Breathtaking." Agreeing with Meade, Brian Souis states "My favorite moment so far has been the first rehearsal with the full company where we sang No Voice. The level of talent and emotions put into that piece the first time through it was remarkable. James Oblack shared his favorite moment in the process also. "Hearing my leading man, John McGowan, sing for the first time. You and I, I'm so alive, lost in this moment. is the first line that Jason and Peter sing in harmony. There is such joy between them that they break out in harmony. Don't you wish all our lives were like that from time to time?" Sammy Ferber talks about the first time he heard his leading ladies Victoria Meade and Stefanie Sambrano sing together, "I got to rehearsal early and heard Victoria and Stefanie singing "You Don't Know" and I think I actually died from the beauty. Every single person in this cast is insanely talented and honestly I'm just happy I get to be onstage with them."

We asked the cast what audiences should expect from Saturday night's performance. Dillon Drozdz says "Expect a touching evening of brilliant song. This story, and these cast members, are the perfect ingredients to a night of incredible entertainment." Michelle Calaguio confidently states "Be prepared to not only be moved by the powerful voices you hear but also of the messages and themes in this show. Bare is about love, relationships, friendship, and being proud to be who you are. It brings up topics that society still tends to struggle to shed light upon like sexuality, the LGBTQ community, and suicide prevention. Hopefully the audience will leave feeling empowered to openly discuss and educate others of these important topics and reach out to those who may be in need of help."

The performance will play Saturday, September 21st at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. The night will feature numbers from the pop opera and the newly composed musical such as Million Miles from Heaven, You and I, A Quiet Night at Home, Are You There, One, All Grown Up, Bare and more!

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley,Telly Leung,Josh Groban,Eva Noblezada,Lillias White,James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina& Nick Cearley),Matt Doyle,Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





