Meet All Five Emerging Artists in Joe's Pub's 2024-2025 Working Group

Want to get to know some of New York City’s emerging artistic talent a little bit better? We spoke with some of the members of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group. Created in 2015, the working group “aims to enrich the sustainability and growth of New York-based emerging and established artists by providing administrative resources, physical space, and curatorial services to cultivate a community where they can create and sustain work.”

The program is currently in its 10th year and features five artists who meet Joe’s Pub’s mission of “supporting artists on a cellular level and platforming underrepresented voices.” Jaime Cepero, Mehrnam Rastegari, Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez, Julian Hornik and Emma Jayne each have their own showcase at Joe’s Pub. (Coming up next is Mehrnam Rastegari’s band Chogan on February 20).

Below, read conversations with each of the five members of the 2024-2025 JPWG.

Mehrnam Rastegari

How does it feel to be part of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group?

In one word, it feels heartwarming, and I feel that I really needed this support in my career, especially for immigrants. It's really hard to get used to the new environment and new colleagues and even the language and it feels like being recognized in a city where there is no Persian music scene in a formal and organized way. I think it's necessary to bring diversity, and I feel Joe’s Pub Working Group is doing it in its best form.

What do you hope to get from spending this year as part of the JPWG?

A lot of things. Haha...

The ideal thing is probably to know how to get a booking agent or at least meet some or talk to them, even if it's only to learn about other potential people who might be interested in working with me and my music.

I am looking forward to having rehearsals using their space and shows at Joe's also helping with grants would be totally helpful.

What are some of the goals and projects you’d like to work towards and develop in this program?

I am hoping to get my album done this year, and I guess I will definitely need help for doing that. Getting my band on tour is the next goal I'm thinking of.

If you have a show coming up, will you tell us a bit about it?

I will be playing on Feb 20th at Joe's Pub, with my rock middle eastern band, we play mostly originals and a few Kurdish folk songs. The instrumentation is: Vocal/Kamancheh, Bass, Guitar, Drums. Also on March 13th, we will be in DC performing a show.

Anything else you’d like to share/note for the BWW audience?

A great Persian classical poem says: "We all are one person,

So: Keep your compassion on"!



Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez

How does it feel to be part of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group?

It feels great! This opportunity came at an important time for me, affirming my path and persistence and offering support right when I needed it.

What do you hope to get from spending this year as part of the JPWG?

My hope is [to] get some wind at my back for the next phase of my career growth; making new connections and gaining a renewed sense of possibility and support.

What are some of the goals and projects you’d like to work towards and develop in this program?

So far, I have been working on finishing a new album and setting up a release concert for that project. My hope is to start the process of my next album as well. I am also hoping to make new connections and set up some great concerts for down the road.

If you have a show coming up, will you tell us a bit about it?

Joe’s Pub is my concert home this year which is amazing. I haven’t announced it yet, but I will be back there in the late Spring for a concert of my music.

Anything else you’d like to share/note for the BWW audience?

You can find my music on all streaming platforms and get more info at rainasokolovgonzalez.com



Julian Hornik

How does it feel to be part of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group?

I’m truly psyched and grateful. So many of my heroes—Taylor Mac, Stew, Justin Vivian Bond, Jill Sobule, Shaina Taub—have made Joe’s Pub an artistic home, so to be welcomed in is nothing short of dreamy.

What do you hope to get from spending this year as part of the JPWG?

Above all else, I’m thrilled to get to meet so many incredible new humans within our cohort, the Joe’s Pub staff, and amongst the broader Public universe. It’s rare to feel like you’re being folded into a community, particularly at a place like the Public, which can seem so grand and intimidating from the outside; everyone I’ve met so far has lead with such warmth and openness and honesty, and the ethos of the place feels fundamentally driven by a desire to prop artists up in whatever ways possible. Lucky us!

What are some of the goals and projects you’d like to work towards and develop in this program?

For a couple years now I’ve been slowly SLOWLY inching towards releasing an album of my songs—I received a grant from SPACE on Ryder Farm (RIP!) to record one, and have just been trying to figure out how to do it in a way that feels most like me; I’m really primarily a composer/lyricist for theater, so tend not to belabor the recording process (i.e. the voice memo demo is my go-to)--since the goal is typically to get these songs out of my mouth into those of collaborators as fast as possible. I’m excited both to learn from fellow Working Group members who are experts in recorded music, and to find ways to use the Pub as a kind of live studio—my ultimate goal is to record some shows and use those tracks as the basis for whatever this album might be!

If you have a show coming up, will you tell us a bit about it?

Nothing to report date-wise, but I’m turning 30 in June, and think it might be fun to have a sort of hello 30s/goodbye 20s show sometime around then! TBD!

Anything else you’d like to share/note for the BWW audience?

Only that everyone should try to see Raina’s and Emma’s and Jaime’s and Mehrnam’s shows, as they are all remarkable. (And though I do not know them except as a slobbering fan, every Justin Vivian Bond performance is a balm I prescribe to all of my friends, everyone should go see them too!).

Emma Jayne

How does it feel to be part of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group?

I feel so honored to have been chosen for this opportunity! Joe's Pub really cares for their artists and doesn't ask them to streamline or just be one thing. I feel so celebrated for all the different facets of my authentic artist self already. Not to mention, everybody else in the group is so talented!

What do you hope to get from spending this year as part of the JPWG?

I think I've really undervalued myself as an artist, and already, I've learned through the JPWG to see myself and my music as an asset. I hope to continue to build out my live show, gain more confidence as a performer, and learn the tools on the business side to keep sustaining myself as an independent artist.

What are some of the goals and projects you’d like to work towards and develop in this program?

I am currently wrapping up my second full-length album, with three singles from the LP out already. My gears are turning on my third LP already and I look forward to beginning to write it. I'm also building out a show for Joe's Pub that highlights my journey and music from the past fourteen years.

If you have a show coming up, will you tell us a bit about it?

I'd love to! "Emma Jayne: All Of Them" will be at Joe's Pub on May 30th at 9:30 pm. I'm not only a singer-songwriter, but I'm a composer, a keyboardist in a children's band, a teaching artist for queer youth artists, a diabetic summer camp song leader, a holiday song crooner, and sometimes comedian. I'm a lot of things...and you'll get to meet all of them in what is sure to be a memorable evening of original music, storytelling, and comedy.

Is there anything else you’d like to share/note for the BWW audience?

Independent artists need your support now more than ever! We hope you buy tickets to our live shows, our merch, our albums, and follow along for the ride. All of us have been at this for a while, and having the support of Joe's Pub and an audience keeps us motivated and excited to continue the work.

Jaime Cepero

How does it feel to be part of the 2024-2025 Joe’s Pub Working Group?

To be honest it feels fantastic, and very affirming at this point in my career. The team at Joe’s has been so supportive and I am in such a talented and ambitious company of artists. I can’t wait to watch us all succeed this year.

What do you hope to get from spending this year as part of the JPWG?

I’m already learning a lot about myself through this process. Alex and the team have really put their noses to the wheel for us in terms of financial and artistic support. My goal has been to define myself and my sound as an artist. I’m still in the process of that - but I’m getting closer to it each day. I’m really looking forward to continuing on this journey and making my Joe’s Pub solo debut this summer.

What are some of the goals and projects you’d like to work towards and develop in this program?

I mentioned earlier I’m making my debut at Joe’s this summer - so my main focus has been to craft and style my show, and the music I’m writing for it. I’ve also been making new professional connections for my other theatrical pieces that I’m very excited about as well. It’s all happening. I’m really grateful.

If you have a show coming up, will you tell us a bit about it?

This April I will be starring in a brand new Latinx punk musical called FRIKI NATION - as part of Nuestros Sonidos Festival with Carnagie Hall! Besides that, you can look forward to seeing me make my Joe’s Pub solo debut this summer for pride!

Anything else you’d like to share/note for the BWW audience?

Joe’s Pub and The Public Theater are AWESOME! Check out their shows and support their causes. They are truly a place where marginalized artists are supported - and I’m speaking from experience! You can also find more about my music, projects, and upcoming shows on Instagram @papimagic or by following my Linktree at Linktree.com/papimagic !

For more info on JPWG and the other programs at Joe’s Pub, including our current Vanguard resident Margaret Cho, click here.

Find all of the upcoming JPWG shows, and more events at Joe's Pub on their website.

Photo credit for headshots: Alaric Campbell

