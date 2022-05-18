Max Crumm, Shereen Pimentel, Julie Klausner and More Will Perform in ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the return of ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS, an evening of music from Emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin ("Original Cast Album: Co-op" and "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch") on Monday, June 6th featuring Max Crumm (Disaster!), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Julie Klausner ("Difficult People") and more.

Eli Bolin, whose music has become the stuff of cult legend, brings his sold out show back to Feinstein's/54 Below with an action-packed evening of songs from across his entire catalog. There'll be deep cuts, pesky earworms, new tunes, cool TV stuff and podcasts, and never-before-heard exclusives.

Bolin's touching and hilarious songs will be performed by Max Crumm, Shereen Pimentel, Julie Klausner, Ashley Blanchet (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Frozen), Jed Resnick (Fairview, Avenue Q), Jake Ryan Flynn (Mrs. Doubtfire, "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch"), Zuri Washington (Bat Out of Hell), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven, Volleygirls), and Chrissy Pardo.

In addition to his collaborations with comedian John Mulaney, Eli is also co-writer of the musicals Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones and The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. You can listen to Bit Parade, the musical video game podcast he co-hosts with longtime friend and collaborator Mike Pettry, on your favorite podcatcher. Eli has written music for "Sesame Street" for over a decade, as well as "Animaniacs", "Difficult People" and the theme song for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (no, not that one, the new one). He's the founding music director of Story Pirates and once pretended to play drums on "30 Rock."

Eli Bolin Has No Friends plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Please note that after 4pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.