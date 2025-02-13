Matthew Martin Ward Returns To Don't Tell Mama In WHAT I LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matthew Martin Ward will return to Don't Tell Mama, Thursday, March 13 at 7:00 PM, in an encore performance of his solo cabaret debut What I Love. Ward performs a few original tunes, some covers, selections from the American Songbook, special arrangements and a few of his own eclectic choices. Directed by Geoff Stoner, this is a special show celebrating a man and his music!

After 50 years in the business, beloved singer, songwriter and musical director Matthew Martin Ward made his solo cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mama on September 14, followed by performances on October 13 and December 4, 2024, and February 6, 2025.

Matthew began playing the piano at 2½ years old, made local TV appearances in Milwaukee at 11, appeared with the Milwaukee Symphony at 13, and has been gigging non-stop since college.

