Photos: Matt Baker And His Camera Return To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Lineup With Susie Mosher is keeping the action exciting and entertaining, as the weekly variety show at the Birdland Theater begins the transition from summer into autumn with another stellar collection of talent from the cabaret and concert community. This award-winning show, series, and hostess are packing them in, on the stage, in the audience, and in the Green Room, and last week Susie's sometime photographic documentarian, Matt Baker, returned to the Birdland basement with his camera to snap some artistic shots that capture, elegantly and exceptionally, the vibe of the Tuesday night series.

Before the Show

The Performance

Tyler Houchins

Zoë Van Tieghem

Jae WB

Kathlynn Rodin

The winner of the raffle!

Ben Covello

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.