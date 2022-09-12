Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Matt Baker And His Camera Return To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

After a few weeks off, photographer Matt Baker brings his lens back to Tuesday nights with Susie & co.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Photos: Matt Baker And His Camera Return To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater The Lineup With Susie Mosher is keeping the action exciting and entertaining, as the weekly variety show at the Birdland Theater begins the transition from summer into autumn with another stellar collection of talent from the cabaret and concert community. This award-winning show, series, and hostess are packing them in, on the stage, in the audience, and in the Green Room, and last week Susie's sometime photographic documentarian, Matt Baker, returned to the Birdland basement with his camera to snap some artistic shots that capture, elegantly and exceptionally, the vibe of the Tuesday night series.

Enjoy Matt Baker's photo essay below and visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Before the Show

The Performance

Tyler Houchins

Zoë Van Tieghem

Michael Winther

Donna Vivino and Antonia Vivino

Ann Talman

Alex Rybeck

Jae WB

Tara Martinez and Ty Herndon

Kathlynn Rodin

Steven Skeels

The winner of the raffle!
Darnell White
Ben Covello

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

September 12, 2022
