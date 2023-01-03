Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17.

Jan. 03, 2023  
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), the playfully unpredictable provocateur Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), the wisecracking wit of dapper leading man Bradley Dean (Bat Out of Hell, Spamalot), the insanely spontaneous-but-insanely sweet Jared Zirilli (Hulu's Wu Tang: An American Saga, Wicked), and the always-active actor/singer behind Facebook's popular "Broadway by Broadway" group, AJ Hunsucker (The Producers, Mambo Italiano).
During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and it's been wonderful to contribute to their legacy each month.
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.



Migguel Anggelos LATINXOXO Comes to Joes Pub This Month Photo
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below Photo
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below
​​​​​​​Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month
Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.   
ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week Photo
ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, kicks off it's 2023 season at The Green Room 42, Thursday, January 5th.

