Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17.
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), the playfully unpredictable provocateur Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), the wisecracking wit of dapper leading man Bradley Dean (Bat Out of Hell, Spamalot), the insanely spontaneous-but-insanely sweet Jared Zirilli (Hulu's Wu Tang: An American Saga, Wicked), and the always-active actor/singer behind Facebook's popular "Broadway by Broadway" group, AJ Hunsucker (The Producers, Mambo Italiano).
During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and it's been wonderful to contribute to their legacy each month.
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.
