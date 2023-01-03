Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and it's been wonderful to contribute to their legacy each month.