Marty Lauter and David Merino Bring TWO LADIES: TALES FROM THE KIT KAT CLUB to the Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eighteen months ago, Marty Lauter and David Merino opened the Broadway revival of Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club as Victor and Lulu; however, they closed the run suddenly and unexpectedly, appearing above-the-title and alternating the starring role of the Emcee. Now, they are sharing their experiences in their new show Two Ladies: Tales from the Kit Kat Club. The duo takes the stage for one night only at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Monday, October 13th at 9:30 PM, this time as the Emcees of their own show!

Lauter and Merino know a thing or two about quick changes, make-up, glitter, cramped dressing rooms, and the Broadway grind. Marty, also known as “Marcia Marcia Marcia!” from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, has strutted through Kinky Boots (Broadway and Off-Broadway) and toured in Hello, Dolly! Meanwhile, David has lived the high-kicking life in Moulin Rouge! (Broadway), slayed as Angel in the National Tour of Rent, and appeared regionally in Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse) and Into the Woods (Signature Theatre). Together, they became the Kit Kat Club’s unexpected power couple.

In Two Ladies they present an evening filled with sisterhood, secrets from the bowels of the Kit Kat Club, and maybe a little desperation as they search for their next jobs…who knows, maybe this time, they’ll win!

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D’Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.