Mark William, Two-Time BWW Cabaret Award Winner and MAC Award Nominee, Returns to The Green Room 42

Fresh off his wins for BroadwayWorld's Best Debut Show and Best Independent Recording of 2019, Mark returns to The Green Room 42 on Friday March 6th at 7pm to continue his love affair with the Great American Songbook. Mark hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics filtered through his youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, while still evocative of golden-age cinematic glamour. Backed by a stellar six-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, the show is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Just nominated for the MAC Award for Male NY Debut, Mark puts his own unique, youthful spin on classic crooner styling, gliding from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to a??a??Burt Bacharacha??a?? with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Both critics and audiences alike are over the moon for Mark William. Sandi Durell of Theatre Pizzazz said "He took my breath away with every note and nuance. Whatever that 'it' is, he's got IT!" and Times Square Chronicles called him "The newest star rising in the heavens of cabaret and musical theatre." Broadway legend Chita Rivera said of Mark, "WOW! What a voice!" and DC Metro Arts said " The 20-something Mark William is an emerging triple threat of the current generation and is a devoted aficionado of the Great American Songbook and the Golden Age of crooners, as reflected in his selection of songs and his personal homage to mid-century stylings. From his dazzling post-modern dinner jacket and bow tie to his suave vocals and debonair moves, the rising star put his own new spin on the old favorites, giving them a fresh appeal for today's audiences." Peter Filichia of Broadway Radio called his solo debut recording 'Mark William: Come Croon With Me' the Album of the Year.

Mark recently returned from the Walnut Street Theatre where he played Bertram Batram in Young Frankenstein and has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. In the upcoming months, Mark will be touring the country and he will be back in the recording studio.

Mark William: Friday March 6th at 7pm at The Green Room 42. Tickets can be purchased at: TheGreenRoom42.poptix.com

Here is a quick look at Mark William in his award winning show.





