MargOH! Channing to Return to Pangea NYC with OVER-SHARING Cabaret Show

The Boozy Chanteuse herself is back. Two-time MAC Award Nominee MargOH! Channing will return to her home stage at Pangea NYC with her unfiltered, comedy-driven cabaret, MargOH! Channing Is Over-Sharing, on Friday, April 18 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM).

Known for her intentionally off-key vocals, razor-sharp wit, and fearless storytelling, Channing delivers an evening where laughs come first and musical "perfection" is proudly left at the door. Her performances blur the line between cabaret and stand-up, pairing hilariously misguided musical moments with brutally honest confessions that feel less like a concert and more like a boozy group therapy session.

Featuring musical direction by Tracy Stark, the show leans into comedic chaos, playful sabotage of classic standards, and songs that sound exactly how they should after two or three cocktails.

Photo credit: Rex Lott