Marc Ribot And Marilyn Maye Perform In Hudson Hall This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two iconic jazz artists will appear in doncert at Hudson Hall. Legendary Vocalist Marilyn Maye will take the stage on Feb 14 and Marc Ribot Quartet will perform on February 22.

Friday, February 14 @ 7:00 p.m. Marilyn Maye

Valentine's Day Cabaret

Marilyn Maye – vocals

TBA – band

Let There Be Love: Treat your special one to a Valentine's Day to remember with the legendary Marilyn Maye. At 96-years young, Maye is one of the living legends of the golden age of show business. “Marilyn Maye has everything. She can belt, and she can sing ballads with the kind of warmth that makes your heart smile. She has a theatrical flair that captivates and enthralls, and jazz-spiced chops that can reach notes most singers a third her age can't even hit in their dreams. She's the real deal, the surviving artist of the American popular singer.” (New York Observer) Discovered by Steve Allen and beloved by Johnny Carson who featured her on The Tonight Show no less than 76 times, the magnetic cabaret singer returns to Hudson Hall for one night only.

Saturday, February 22 @ 7:00 p.m. Marc Ribot QUARTET

Marc Ribot - guitar

Chad Taylor - drums

Sebastian Steinberg - bass

Ava Mendoza - guitar

Marc Ribot is a musician's musician. In his over 40-year career, the gifted guitarist has created iconic music with the likes of Tom Waits, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, John Mellencamp, Marianne Faithful, and many more. For his Hudson Hall debut, Ribot reunites with drummer Chad Taylor to continue the Albert Ayler-tinged trajectory they begun in the early aughts with their band Spiritual Unity and then the Grimes Taylor Ribot Trio, this time with the added talents of former Soul Coughing bassist Sebastian Steinberg and the fearless guitarist/improvisator Ava Mendoza (Soul Coughing, Unnatural Ways, The Violent Femmes, tUnE-yArDs).

About Hudson Hall

Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House is a cultural beacon in the Hudson Valley, offering a dynamic year-round schedule of music, theater, dance, literature, workshops for youth and adults, as well as family programs and large-scale community events. Located in an historic landmark that houses New York State's oldest surviving theater, Hudson Hall underwent a full restoration and reopened to the public in April 2017 for the first time in over 55 years. The newly restored Hudson Hall reflects Hudson's rich history in a modern facility that welcomes residents and visitors from throughout our local community, across the nation, and around the globe.

Hudson Hall was built in 1855 as the City Hall for Hudson, New York. From its founding until the building was abandoned in 1962, the magnificent performance hall provided a space for some of the most exciting cultural, social and political events of the day. The great Hudson River School showed their paintings here, Bret Harte read his poems, musical prodigy Blind Tom Higgins captivated audiences, Ralph Waldo Emerson gave a talk titled “Social Aims,” and Susan B. Anthony visited thrice, lecturing to abolish slavery and rallying the cry for women's suffrage. In 1914, Teddy Roosevelt even regaled a crowd.

Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House is driven by a civic and social purpose founded in the belief that culture is central to our shared heritage, identity, and future. Its mission is to inspire and promote the arts, play a pivotal role in the cultural and economic advancement of the city and the region, and maintain its historic building, all of which serves to strengthen and unite our community.

Comments