Marc MacNamara and Margaret Josephs to Perform at The Green Room 42 in June

As New York City prepares to celebrate Pride Weekend, director, writer, and podcast host Marc MacNamara, along with TV personality Margaret Josephs, are kicking off the festivities at the Green Room 42 on Friday, June 27, at 7 PM. This event promises a vibrant evening of queer comedy, witty shade, and enticing interactive games, all crafted to capture the spirit of Pride.

Margaret Josephs, known for her quick wit and outspoken charm from Bravo's hit series The Real Housewives of New Jersey, continues her celebrated allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Recently featured as the "Real Ally of New Jersey" by GLAAD through Paradise's Drag Day of Visibility in Asbury Park, Josephs has consistently lent her powerful voice to advocate for equality and inclusivity.

Marc MacNamara, co-host of the popular Discretion Advised podcast alongside John Arthur Hill on SiriusXM, is acclaimed for his dynamic work as a writer and director. Recently awarded the prestigious 2025 XBIZ Award for Director of the Year - Gay Work, MacNamara has established himself as a groundbreaking figure in queer storytelling and performance art.

MacNamara emphasizes the power of Pride to uplift through humor and unity. "When the world feels heavy, a night of shade, laughter, and sexy fun feels more important than ever," MacNamara says. "We're thrilled to bring that escape to The Green Room 42-this venue embodies Pride's fierce, unapologetic spirit."

Margaret Josephs further captures the essence of the event and its significance. "Pride every year reminds us how essential loud joy, laughter, allyship voices, and community are," Josephs says. "Doing it here-with Marc, and with that iconic Green Room energy-feels magical."

The Green Room 42 is well-known as Broadway's vibrant off-night stage, providing a platform for boundary-pushing artists and dynamic performances. Audience members attending this special Pride kickoff can anticipate a high-energy night filled with laughter, connection, and playful moments of interaction.

