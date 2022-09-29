Marc Kudisch, Geneva Carr, Randy Graff & More to Star in VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42 in October

NYC's favorite monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy will be back at 7pm, Tuesday, October 18, with Tony-winner Randy Graff (Mr. Saturday Night, City of Angels), Outer Critics Circle award-winner Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Lady Hamlet), the bewitchingly clever Geneva Carr (Hand to God, "Bull"), Broadway powerhouse and three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, Hand to God), the chameleon-like whimsy of Drama Desk winner Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher), and irresistible Broadway funnyman Todd Buonopane (Cinderella, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt").

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 19. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.