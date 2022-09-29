Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marc Kudisch, Geneva Carr, Randy Graff & More to Star in VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42 in October

Marc Kudisch, Geneva Carr, Randy Graff & More to Star in VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42 in October

It’s “Clue” meets adult “Mad Libs,” and it’s never the same show twice!

Sep. 29, 2022  

NYC's favorite monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy will be back at 7pm, Tuesday, October 18, with Tony-winner Randy Graff (Mr. Saturday Night, City of Angels), Outer Critics Circle award-winner Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Lady Hamlet), the bewitchingly clever Geneva Carr (Hand to God, "Bull"), Broadway powerhouse and three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, Hand to God), the chameleon-like whimsy of Drama Desk winner Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher), and irresistible Broadway funnyman Todd Buonopane (Cinderella, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt").

During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 19. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.


Broadway For Reproductive Rights To Present Inaugural Benefit Concert At The Green Room 42Broadway For Reproductive Rights To Present Inaugural Benefit Concert At The Green Room 42
September 28, 2022

Broadway for Reproductive Rights has announced their inaugural concert benefiting the New York Abortion Access Fund happening at Green Room 42 at 9:30pm EST on October 9th.
WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 to be Presented at 54 Below This FridayWOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 to be Presented at 54 Below This Friday
September 28, 2022

Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers will take place at 54 Below on September 30th at 9:30pm.
THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Joe's Pub With Special Guests Nick Adams, Taylor Iman Jones & MoreTHE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Joe's Pub With Special Guests Nick Adams, Taylor Iman Jones & More
September 28, 2022

The Skivvies are back at Joe’s Pub for The  Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 22, 2022 at 9:30pm.  This is the 4th year the spooky season tradition. A Halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.
Celebrate New Year's Eve With Jenn Colella and Seth Sikes at 54 BelowCelebrate New Year's Eve With Jenn Colella and Seth Sikes at 54 Below
September 28, 2022

54 BELOW will welcome BroadwayWorld Award winner Seth Sikes and Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella in to celebrate New Year’s Eve! 
54 Below Will Present Benefit Concert for Quentin Oliver Lee Featuring Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts & More54 Below Will Present Benefit Concert for Quentin Oliver Lee Featuring Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts & More
September 28, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club will present Quentin Oliver Lee in a barn-raising send up of one of New York’s brightest stars. A Benefit for Quentin Oliver Lee plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm.