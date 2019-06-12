Mandy Barnett Sings The Nashville Songbook at Feinstein's/54 Below August 13

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Barnett: The Nashville Songbook on August 13, 2019. Original star of the musical Always... Patsy Cline at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, Barnett makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut performing tunes that made Nashville famous, along with other personal favorites from the Great American Songbook and more. The "Nashville Songbook" is a collection of some of the most influential and iconic country and pop songs ever written, first recorded by Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Tammy Wynette, Eddy Arnold, etc. Barnett tours her eclectic repertoire with symphonies and other esteemed groups and venues and has had her music in multiple film and TV soundtracks. Spend an enchanting night of entertainment with one of Nashville's "finest classic-country and torch singers" (USA Today) and some of the best-known songs of all time, appealing to music fans of all types!

Mandy Barnett: The Nashville Songbook plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/events/mandy-barnett. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

One of Nashville's enduring musical treasures, Mandy Barnett delves into a song with a keen interpretative sense, striking its emotional core with her powerhouse "pipes of steel" (Los Angeles Times). As one record executive puts it, "Mandy Barnett is a song's best friend." Barnett first gained prominence as the star of the musical Always...Patsy Cline at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and the original cast soundtrack recording. With a string of acclaimed country albums, there's no doubt Barnett holds that genre dear; but with her latest album, Strange Conversation, Barnett showcases her musical diversity-blending roots, pop, and R&B tunes. And Barnett is as proud to sing on the Grand Ole Opry as she is with symphonies, like the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the Ulster Orchestra in Belfast. Barnett's music has been featured in film and TV soundtracks, and she has appeared on "The Tonight Show," "The Late Show," "CBS Sunday Morning," PBS's "Sessions at West 54th," and more. People extolls Barnett's "natural musicality," Billboard her "big, silky, expressive voice," and the New York Times her "vocal finesse." USA Today calls Barnett one of Nashville's "finest classic-country and torch singers," while the Austin Chronicle notes that "when people start talking about Mandy Barnett, eventually the word 'amazing' gets used."

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You